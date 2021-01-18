Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Expands By 40.0%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SFRGY opened at $9.10 on Monday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

