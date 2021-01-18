First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Update

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 41,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First United by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First United by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First United by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of First United by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 127,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.13. First United has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

