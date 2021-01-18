Head-To-Head Review: Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Premier Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Premier Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $186.04 million 5.15 $49.37 million $2.53 10.16 Citizens Community Bancorp $75.40 million 1.64 $9.46 million $0.96 11.55

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.6% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Premier Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Premier Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Premier Financial presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.71%. Given Premier Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 12.93% 9.31% 1.24% Citizens Community Bancorp 15.10% 7.69% 0.75%

Summary

Premier Financial beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, agricultural loans, construction loans, SBA/USDA loans, and letters of credit; remote deposit, cash management, merchant, government banking, lockbox, ACH and check positive pay, and wire transfer services; investment products; and Internet and mobile banking services. It operates through 78 branches, 12 loan offices, and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania; and insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, corporate debt and asset based securities, trust preferred securities, and mortgage-backed securities. The company operates through a network of 28 branch locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

