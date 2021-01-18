Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acorn International and Integrated Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility and Risk

Acorn International has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acorn International and Integrated Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorn International $37.49 million 1.43 $9.84 million N/A N/A Integrated Ventures $450,000.00 35.19 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Acorn International has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Acorn International and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorn International 20.60% 12.93% 10.73% Integrated Ventures -307.24% N/A -234.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Acorn International shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Acorn International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acorn International beats Integrated Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acorn International Company Profile

Acorn International, Inc., an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells a portfolio of proprietary-branded products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distribution Sales. Its direct sales business platform markets and sells products directly to consumers through its Internet/e-commerce sales platform, and outbound marketing platform. The company also provides its products through offline and e-commerce distribution network. In addition, it offers health products under the Babaka brand; and seafood products under the Acorn Fresh brand. Acorn International, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

