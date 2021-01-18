IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 3.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Avantor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Avantor by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Avantor stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 241.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $30.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $11,162,051.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,155,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

