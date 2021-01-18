Financial Analysis: TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) vs. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and TCR2 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics -273.10% -20.72% -18.35% TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -38.18% -36.39%

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and TCR2 Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $289.59 million 49.15 $66.86 million $1.17 170.84 TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.60 million ($4.62) -7.10

CRISPR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than TCR2 Therapeutics. TCR2 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRISPR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CRISPR Therapeutics and TCR2 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 2 3 11 0 2.56 TCR2 Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $141.79, indicating a potential downside of 29.06%. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $39.29, indicating a potential upside of 19.77%. Given TCR2 Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TCR2 Therapeutics is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats TCR2 Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA. It has a portfolio of therapeutic programs in a range of disease areas, including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, and rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. It is also developing CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies. In addition, the company is developing allogeneic CAR-T programs comprising CTX120 targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Further, it engages in developing regenerative medicine programs in diabetes; and in vivo and other genetic disease programs to treat glycogen storage disease Ia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and cystic fibrosis. The company has strategic partnerships with Bayer Healthcare LLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies. Its product candidates in pipeline focuses on adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma areas. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

