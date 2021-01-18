IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on J shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $110.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.58. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

