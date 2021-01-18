Contrasting AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centogene and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $54.64 million 4.20 -$23.36 million ($1.46) -7.91 AnPac Bio-Medical Science $1.56 million 41.21 -$14.52 million ($1.62) -3.54

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centogene. Centogene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AnPac Bio-Medical Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Centogene and AnPac Bio-Medical Science, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 0 5 0 3.00 AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centogene presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.16%. Given Centogene’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Centogene is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Centogene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene N/A N/A N/A AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Centogene beats AnPac Bio-Medical Science on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

