IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes $1.36 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,074 shares of company stock worth $49,017,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

CDAY opened at $101.24 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,265.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.54.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

