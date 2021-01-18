Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $15.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

FSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

