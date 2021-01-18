Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.
Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $15.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $23.63.
About Fisker
Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.
