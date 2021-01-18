Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 82 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,750,000 after acquiring an additional 412,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after acquiring an additional 556,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after acquiring an additional 256,011 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,953,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $609,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614,868 shares in the company, valued at $476,601,239.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 499,076 shares of company stock valued at $56,132,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $129.65 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

