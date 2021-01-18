Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 2,062 Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 16,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 13,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $92,938.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HIX opened at $6.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

