Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce sales of $1.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 million to $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.60 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $14.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

In other news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $111.93 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $88.17 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

