$37.85 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post sales of $37.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the lowest is $34.70 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $17.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $116.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $119.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $180.80 million, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $219.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.63.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $189.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $199.35. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

