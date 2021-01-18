IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $301.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $305.95.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.