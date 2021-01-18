IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,942 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 203,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,500 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $106.44 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

