Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $2,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,401.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284 over the last ninety days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

NYSE:DAR opened at $64.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

