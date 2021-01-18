Financial Contrast: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -484.81% -105.74% -53.08% Vir Biotechnology -293.64% -81.12% -42.32%

48.6% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Precision BioSciences and Vir Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 2 4 0 2.67 Vir Biotechnology 1 1 5 0 2.57

Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 52.65%. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.91%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Vir Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $22.24 million 26.66 -$92.88 million ($1.91) -5.92 Vir Biotechnology $8.09 million 618.99 -$174.68 million ($5.76) -6.82

Precision BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Vir Biotechnology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc., a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and PBCAR20A, an allogeneic anti-CD20 CAR T for the treatment NHL, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as developing PBCAR269A, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products. The company has a development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; and a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; a collaboration with WuXi Biologics; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

