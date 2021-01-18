Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to announce sales of $57.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.63 million to $57.90 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $57.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $185.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.52 million to $185.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $232.60 million, with estimates ranging from $224.80 million to $238.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.68 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $50.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $979.02 million, a P/E ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.99. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $65.46.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

