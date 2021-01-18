Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 145 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,663 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 509.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,680 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Chewy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chewy by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,926,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,613,000 after buying an additional 326,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Chewy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,925,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,576,000 after buying an additional 130,505 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,037,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,237,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 534,114 shares of company stock worth $47,304,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $108.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.41 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $115.27.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

