Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 94 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

ROST stock opened at $116.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

