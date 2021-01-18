Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 115.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

FBND stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $55.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65.

