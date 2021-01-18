Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys New Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XNTK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $497,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $232,000.

XNTK stock opened at $145.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.76. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $61.25 and a 1-year high of $149.50.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

