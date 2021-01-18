Financial Survey: Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) and Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) and Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Howard Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp $112.47 million 2.24 $16.88 million $1.01 13.31 Franklin Financial Services $64.66 million 2.01 $16.11 million N/A N/A

Howard Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp -15.10% 5.35% 0.65% Franklin Financial Services 20.51% 9.52% 0.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Howard Bancorp and Franklin Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans, as well as equipment lease services; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investment properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through a network of 16 full service branches, as well as eight mortgage and commercial lending offices located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, as well as custodial services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit facilities and fiduciary services. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., operates as a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments. It operates twenty-two community banking offices in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton, and Huntingdon counties in Pennsylvania. Franklin Financial Services Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

