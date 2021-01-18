Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $64,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,080,000 after purchasing an additional 640,956 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Ally Financial by 24.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ally Financial by 26.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.55.

NYSE ALLY opened at $40.88 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

