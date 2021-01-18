Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells $260,100.00 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,910.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
BCYC stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on BCYC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
