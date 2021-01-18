Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells $260,100.00 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,910.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BCYC stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after buying an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $7,972,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BCYC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

