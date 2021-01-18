David Bruce Milne Sells 147,058 Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $308,821.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC opened at $2.07 on Monday. TransEnterix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRXC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 316.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in TransEnterix by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransEnterix during the second quarter worth $152,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

