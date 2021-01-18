Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Sells $339,850.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $302,330.00.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

