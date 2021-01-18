Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Sells $339,850.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00.
- On Tuesday, November 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $302,330.00.
Shares of TWTR stock opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
