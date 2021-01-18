WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) CFO Amit Muni Sells 75,000 Shares

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $784.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,731,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,650,000 after acquiring an additional 471,645 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 264,440 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WETF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.