Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 57.2% in the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 62,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1,435.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 146,481 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,857,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,073 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,739,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,513,000 after acquiring an additional 495,112 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

