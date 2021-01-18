Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells $450,000.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $8,287,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

W opened at $300.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.50. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on W. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.38.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

