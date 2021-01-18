Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells $450,000.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $8,287,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
W opened at $300.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.50. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $369.00.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on W. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.38.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.