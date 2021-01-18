HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, Director Randy I. Stein sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $41,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Scot Woodall sold 13,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $178,350.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,230 shares of company stock worth $317,270. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 63.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,486 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000.

HPR opened at $10.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. HighPoint Resources has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.50.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 367.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Equities analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

