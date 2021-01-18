Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Raymond James

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$2.85 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of MOZ opened at C$3.05 on Friday. Marathon Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.71 and a 52-week high of C$3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 19.36 and a current ratio of 19.48. The firm has a market cap of C$644.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.21.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$101,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,012,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,791,974.40. Insiders sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock worth $262,634 in the last quarter.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

