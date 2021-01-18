Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €224.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has been given a €224.00 ($263.53) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALV. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz SE (ALV.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €210.92 ($248.14).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €202.15 ($237.82) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €199.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €182.88. Allianz SE has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

