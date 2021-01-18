Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Given a €53.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.00 ($60.00).

Get Alstom SA (ALO.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €44.98 ($52.92) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.79. Alstom SA has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.