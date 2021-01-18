Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

POU has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.18.

Get Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) alerts:

TSE:POU opened at C$6.00 on Thursday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$7.65. The company has a market cap of C$802.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$138.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$39,982.61.

About Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.