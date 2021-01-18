Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) (TSE:OBE) Lifted to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) (TSE:OBE) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have C$1.00 price objective on the stock.

TSE OBE opened at C$1.29 on Friday. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$94.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.

Get Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) alerts:

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) (TSE:OBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$77.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post -2.4390551 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Brydson sold 49,000 shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$31,693.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 358,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$231,923.72.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.