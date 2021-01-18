Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 472 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,190 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,665,000 after acquiring an additional 70,221 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $159.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $164.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.15.

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

