Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 22,900 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 463.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,233,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,538 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $38.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.