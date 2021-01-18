First Hawaiian Bank Sells 7,299 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Kroger by 127.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Shares of KR opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.