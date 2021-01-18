Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $25.03 on Monday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

WDR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.