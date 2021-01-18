State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,485 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $43.00.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens raised The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.74.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.