Analysts Set Expectations for AT&T Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.42 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $207.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

