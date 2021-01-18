Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vodafone Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vodafone Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.5325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

