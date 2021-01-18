Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 318.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 88,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in General Electric by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 174,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of General Electric by 21.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:GE opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

