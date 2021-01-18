Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 629 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 104,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6,887.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

XEL opened at $64.96 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

