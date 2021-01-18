Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 156.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Illumina by 372.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 47,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,393,995.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,520. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $376.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.56 and its 200-day moving average is $343.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

