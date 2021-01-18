Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 241.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after purchasing an additional 137,951 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 49,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth $5,216,000.

IYZ opened at $31.44 on Monday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

