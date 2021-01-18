Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,782,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD opened at $65.56 on Monday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

