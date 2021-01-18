Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 6,274 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,739,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,851,000 after acquiring an additional 49,277 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $148,984,000 after purchasing an additional 433,879 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $121,103,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,074,664 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $118,793,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,053,990 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $116,508,000 after buying an additional 108,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.89.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM stock opened at $106.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

